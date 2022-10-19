For the first time in four years, Lancaster County’s Republican member of Congress on Wednesday debated his Democratic challenger before a live audience. The 70-minute forum, hosted by the Rotary Club of Lancaster, saw U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and former Elanco schools superintendent Bob Hollister square off on immigration, inflation, the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, abortion, the economy and more.

Smucker declined to debate his Democratic opponent two years ago, and only debated his 2018 opponent once. Earlier this week, ABC27 aired a half-hour debate between Hollister and Smucker that was pre-recorded without a live audience.

At Wednesday’s debate, the two candidates had an equal chance to answer the same questions put to them from the moderator, former Rotary President and Democratic Lancaster Township Supervisor Ben Bamford, and each had chances to follow up with rebuttals.

The hosts pleaded for civility from the crowd and the candidates before the debate and largely got it. Hollister and Smucker traded attacks on each other but also agreed, at least at times, on facts – that fossil fuels are contributing to climate change, inflation is hurting American families and the Jan. 6 insurrection was worthy of denunciation.

But important differences, including over those issues, dominated the midday event.

Smucker told the crowd that Joe Biden did win the 2020 presidential election, a clear statement he sidestepped during the ABC27 debate.

“Joe Biden won the election, that’s clear. He’s serving as president and I can tell you most Americans think he’s doing a terrible job there,” Smucker said Wednesday.

But just as he did on ABC27, Hollister attacked Smucker for voting against certifying Pennsylvania’s slate of electors in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, less than 12 hours after law enforcement had cleared the Capitol building of rioters who wanted to block Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory.

“I just really think that Mr. Smucker’s vote on Jan. 7 said in a very bold way, ‘I choose Trump over democracy,’ and quite frankly cements him to what I view as an extreme fringe of the devolving Republican Party,” Hollister said.

Smucker again defended that vote by saying it had nothing to do with the events of Jan. 6. The Republican congressman was instead using the vote to protest the way election officials in Pennsylvania promoted new election services for voters, like ballot drop boxes, that are not expressly addressed in the state’s election code, he said.

The Ronks native also suggested state election officials had not done enough to convince skeptical voters that the voting system is reliable – a message other Republicans who have not outright embraced former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election have echoed when fielding questions about election security.

“One of the things that was most frustrating to me when there were questions about the results in Pennsylvania: why not answer those questions? Why not be transparent? Why not do a recount? We did it for the Oz race, why not answer those questions rather than accusing them of being ‘election deniers’ or something along that line?” Smucker said.

The GOP U.S. Senate primary in May between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick triggered a recount under state law because Oz’s winning margin was less than 0.5% of the vote. In 2020, Biden beat Trump by a little more than one percentage point.

The 2020 presidential election was the most valid and reliable in history, Hollister said, echoing comments by Republican and Democratic elections officials in the wake of the last national election.

“Because your guy didn’t win, that’s not an acceptable reason to say, ‘I don’t believe the result,’ and I think that’s what’s happening here,” Hollister said.

‘Open and honest’

Rotary club leaders stressed in the days leading up the debate that they wanted a civil atmosphere with no perceived bias or partisanship among the crowd or the club, and no disrespectful behavior from the candidates either.

The club’s president, Russ Harlan, said those goals were met.

“It was very respectful and it was actually really nice to see,” Harlan said later on Wednesday. “I think we achieved our goal of creating a good environment from our guests and members – for having an open and honest conversation about the hot-button topics that are out there right now.”

The moderator, Bamford, said he heard similar feedback after the debate.

“I think it’s a good sign that they both wanted to come, they both had things they needed to say,” Bamford said.

Abortion, inflation and talking to constituents

A long-time opponent of abortion, Smucker said he supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old case that protected access to abortion with some restrictions.

“I do not think there’s a constitutional right to an abortion or to privacy, if you will,” Smucker said.

Hollister described abortion as a privacy issue and said he favored a federal law that would settle the issue across all 50 states.

“I think we should do everything we can to avoid unwanted pregnancies – which means contraception – but the government does not belong in our bedroom and it doesn’t belong in our personal relationships – and that’s what the government is trying to do here. Abortion should be safe, available, but rare,” said Hollister, using a line Democrats used on the issue in the 1990s.

Smucker has endorsed a Republican proposal to create a federal 15-week abortion ban with some exceptions, such as for rape and incest. Refusals from House Democrats to consider any aborition restrictions was “barbaric,” Smucker said.

Hollister attacked the Republican incumbent by saying he endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has called in the past for a blanket ban on all abortions.

Smucker partially corrected the Democrat by saying he endorsed Mastriano after he won the GOP primary, not before.

The candidates also debated the causes of 40-year-high inflation rates and what to do about it. Smucker said pandemic checks to families and historical government spending under Biden led to higher prices. Cutting federal spending would address the problem over time, he said.

Hollister blamed a $2 trillion tax cut passed by Republicans in 2017 for inflating the national debt before Biden took office, and he blamed high prices at the pump on oil companies.

Finally, Hollister attacked Smucker for not appearing before constituents. Smucker has eschewed public town hall meetings in recent years, arguing that they’re just fodder for hostile crowds.

The Republican said he makes appearances in the district on a regular basis and provides constituent services to anyone, no matter their party affiliation. Smucker also said many voters like his telephone conference calls, when voters on his contact list can participate and pose questions to him directly.

Hollister said if elected, he would make himself available to constituents as much as possible, even agreeing to speak in front of people who are hostile to his party or ideas.That’s something he said he got used to as a superintendent during the pandemic.

“I never smirked, I never rolled my eyes, and I never smiled ever, not one time,” Hollister said. “Because I respected the microphone, I respected the democracy that that symbolized – the fact that anyone can come up to a microphone in this country and tell their government officials what they think is something sacred to us.”