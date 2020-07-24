Lancaster city police are investigating an arson after smoldering materials were found outside of the Lancaster County Courthouse on Friday morning, according to the district attorney's office.

Construction workers found a pile of cloth materials and paper smoldering near a wooden platform of a construction elevator at Lenox Lane and Grant Street around 5:45 a.m., the district attorney's office said.

A construction worker extinguished the smoldering materials with water.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal determined the incident to be an arson, but added that it did not interrupt any courthouse functions and that no one is believed to be in danger, according to the district attorney's office.

Police are reviewing camera footage from around the area and anyone with information is asked to call city police at 717-735-3300.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: