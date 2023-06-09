Weather forecasters are predicting a significant improvement to air quality conditions over the weekend, one day after Lancaster experienced some of the worst air pollution in the United States throughout the week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a code orange air quality alert for 29 counties, including Lancaster, that runs through midnight Friday. That’s an improvement over Thursday’s spike to maroon, the worst possible and considered hazardous, due to smoke from wildfires out of Canada.

Pollution levels fell Thursday evening from code red to code orange around 9 p.m., with some sections of the county lowering to code yellow, according to AirNow, a federal air pollution tracker. The air quality tracker considers code red unhealthy, saying the general public could experience side effects, orange unhealthy for sensitive groups, like people with heart conditions or chronic breathing issues like asthma or COPD and yellow moderate pollution.

Air pollution is directly measured by a scale called the PM2.5 which calculates polluting particles on a 500-point scale, with clean air falling in the zero to 50 range. AirNow is recording eastern Lancaster at a 136 and central toward the city at 93, a large improvement over the 457 measured Thursday morning.

Lancaster could see some showers Friday afternoon, which could ease air pollution levels . The National Weather Service out of State College is predicting a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. today. It is also predicting more showers Sunday saying there is a 50% chance in the evening.

AccuWeather meteorologists predict west-bound winds will push the storm out of the state over the weekend, anticipating the smog to clear up after it meets an eastbound stormfront near Ohio into early next week.