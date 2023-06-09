Lancaster County residents can expect to see additional improvements in air quality over the weekend, though ozone levels could rise early in the week, weather forecasters and state environmental officials said Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reported Friday that air pollution levels were down to their lowest levels in a week.

Air pollution is measured on a 500-point scale called the PM2.5, with clean ranges falling between zero and 50. On Thursday morning, the federal air quality tracker AirNow showed Lancaster County at 457 on the PM2.5 scale, putting the air quality index at code maroon, indicating hazardous conditions.

On Friday afternoon, the county’s PM2.5 level was recorded at 88, which registers as code yellow and represents a moderate air quality reading.

The state DEP said the air quality conditions will drop to code yellow and improve more over Sunday, especially if forecasted showers pass through the state. But the agency warned that predicted higher temperatures may cause ozone levels to rise.

John Bower, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of State College, said although pollution likely won’t return anytime soon to the terrible levels seen in the past week, air quality will likely continue to be in limbo as long as the Quebec wildfires continue.

“That's just, you know, a temporary break as we get a shift in wind direction,” Bower said. “As long as those fires are still going, they're still putting smoke and particulate matter into the air. There's no way that I can predict when those are going to be put out.”

The best bets for returning the air quality to normal levels is more rain and winds, which Lancaster has been lacking in the past few months with rainfall and stormfronts far below average for the year.

The NWS is predicting a 50% chance of showers Sunday night, with a 90% chance on Monday and 30% on Wednesday into Thursday.