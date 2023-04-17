Don Smith was willing to try anything by the time the game reached the final inning. The manager looked over at his batboy and told him to put on a uniform. He was going to hit next.

Shawn Fawber was stunned and a little scared. He was still a kid, just 14 years old, and the players on the field were men. Some were in college. Some had played professionally. Fawber didn’t think he belonged in that batter’s box.

Palmyra was pitching its ace that day. No one could touch him. His fastball clocked above 90 mph and he struck out 12 through the first five innings. The rest of Smith’s lineup was in disbelief when Fawber was given a turn.

“What’s the difference?” Smith said, matter-of-factly. “If he strikes out, he does the same as all of you.”

Fawber somehow slapped a single over the shortstop’s head. It was his debut with Smitty’s Cardinals, an adult league baseball team that became a Lancaster County institution. It was a step forward in the blossoming relationship that changed the direction of Fawber’s life.

The two met when Fawber was a student in Smith’s classroom. They bonded through their favorite sport. The boys used to play 9-on-9 pickup games during recess and Smith served as the all-time pitcher.

One day Smith invited Fawber to help out at a Smitty’s Cardinals game. The youngster was paid $5 to retrieve bats, chase down foul balls and sometimes walk around to collect donations. It was the greatest summer job.

When Fawber’s parents divorced, he moved in with Smith until high school graduation. Fawber stayed through college and briefly returned while he was looking to buy a house of his own. Smith was the best man at Fawber’s wedding.

A teacher and coach became a guardian. He became a dad.

“I don’t know where I would have been if it weren’t for Smitty’s guidance and leadership,” Fawber said. “He was there not only as a friend but as a parent. I didn’t have that stable figure that could guide me on the right path. That was Smitty.”

Smith is described as a perfect mixture of laid back and intense by those who know him best. He was respected for his brutal honesty. He managed Smitty’s Cardinals from 1980 through last season, when he decided to retire.

Years passed, wins mounted and championship trophies were claimed. Lifetime friendships were formed and Smith unwittingly became a local legend. He’s revered by the ballplayers who wore the jersey bearing his name.

“He has a magnetism about him,” former player and assistant coach Brian Brooks said. “He just draws you in. Everybody who has ever played for him or played against him connects with him. He’s one of a kind.”

A painful start

Smith was excited when Little League came to Honesdale, his hometown tucked away in the northeast corner of the state. It was a chance to finally play in a real game.

The first time Smith stepped to the plate turned into a rough introduction. He was drilled in the head.

The league wasn’t regulated back then. There were no helmets. No one was checking birthdays to make sure players were the proper age. Smith could only presume the hulking figure who fired that pitch was a teenager.

“This kid that hit me, I can still picture him today,” Smith said, a smile crossing his face. “He looked like a giant out there on the mound. I scored after that. But I cried the whole way around the bases.”

The frightening moment didn’t steer Smith away from baseball. Nothing could. Something about the sport grabbed hold of him and never let go.

Smith was a first baseman and a better hitter than a fielder. He played in high school and for the intramural team at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he studied political science. Happenstance and a wise calculation brought him to the Lancaster area.

Wilson Smith, one of Don’s three older brothers, was friends with a principal in Landisville. Schools were desperate for teachers in the mid-1960s, and Smith was offered a job. He had no intention of pursuing a career in education, but the position provided a safety net. It gave him a deferment from the Vietnam War.

Smith settled in as a sixth grade math teacher at Centerville Elementary. He bought a house in between the school where he worked and Hempfield High, where his team played most of its seasons.

“That turned out to be my life,” said Smith, who is 79 and has been retired for 23 years. “I loved it. I had a great time teaching and I taught at the right time.”

Baseball always seemed to find him. At first it was coaching at the midget level and Strasburg Legion. Then the possibility for an adult league entry emerged. Smith nearly called his team Smitty’s Sluggers before naming it the Cardinals after his favorite major league team from St. Louis.

Red is Smith’s favorite color, and his house is decorated with Cardinals memorabilia, from drawings to wood carvings to posters.

The Cardinals have been his passion since he attended a game with his brothers at the Polo Grounds. Stan Musial homered three times in a doubleheader, and Smith has followed the Redbirds ever since.

Smitty’s Cardinals played in the Lancaster-Lebanon Twilight League until it folded in 2000. Then they were part of the Quad County Optimist League.

About 30 opponents came and went through the decades. They disbanded and disappeared. Smitty’s Cardinals remained. Smith spent between $3,000 and $4,000 every season on uniforms, balls, umpires and field fees.

“I always took a lot of pride in the team,” Smith said. “As the years went along, it became, ‘Smitty’s Cardinals, that’s the team you want to try to get on.’ I enjoyed that. I’m a little bit of an egotist. That’s pretty much what kept it going.”

Smitty’s Cardinals became a powerhouse. It took a while for that to happen.

A championship tradition

There’s a framed newspaper article hanging on Smith’s garage wall. It was a gift from Fawber, and it commemorates the first time the Cardinals won the league title. It was Smith’s 17th season.

Doug Givler, who played professionally and reached Double-A, was the winning pitcher in the clincher. The photo shows him smiling and about to embrace his manager.

“We’ve talked about that day many, many times,” Givler said. “I had a big grin on my face and he was coming after me in tears because he’d finally won a championship.”

Smitty’s Cardinals were once known as the team that couldn’t win the big one. After that magical 1996 run, they won seven more times through 2015.

A network of players was formed. It became the foundation for a dynasty.

“As a player, one of the things I always remember is if somehow your team could beat Smitty, you felt great for a long time afterward,” said Brian Tercha, who coached at Quarryville. “Getting a win against Smitty was hard as hell. When you did, you ran with it. You were pretty pumped. His teams were always above the other teams.”

Kevin Kirchoff played third base for two of Smitty’s rivals. He often asked Smith, who served as third base coach, if he could join the Cardinals. For years, the answer was no. The team was full.

Kirchoff later earned a spot on the roster and became friends with the dean of Lancaster adult baseball. He frequently stops by Smith’s house to mow the lawn, pull up some weeds and take a dip in the pool, which has a Cardinals logo tiled on the bottom.

“I never would have thought 23 years later, I would visit the guy who told me ‘no’ on a weekly or bi-weekly basis,” Kirchoff said.

Players often gathered at Smith’s house after games, win or lose. They’d play pool, swim and throw darts. They’d eat burgers and hot dogs, cooked by Kirchoff, drink a beer and talk into the night.

Those get-togethers became as memorable as what transpired on the field. They turned a baseball team into a family.

“That’s a pretty good reason to show up when you’re in college,” Kirchoff said. “Even if I might not play, I can go to Smitty’s and have a good time. That was the camaraderie and the team building he created.”

Givler visits Smith each week, more than two decades after pitching for the final time. He helps take out the garbage on Thursday nights.

“He’s just such a good guy,” Givler said. “I don’t know how else to say it. He’s well-liked. He treats everybody kindly. He’s a guy you’d want to be your neighbor.”

Fawber hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly to help capture that first championship 27 years ago. He recorded the final out on a harmless grounder to second base.

There are a few baseballs Fawber keeps on his desk as souvenirs. Some are autographed by former major leaguers. One is the ball he fielded to secure that elusive victory.

Fawber preserved the memory with a pen. He wrote “1996 L-L champs.”

A legacy

A makeshift trophy room welcomes the many visitors who pass through Smith’s garage into his home. He has kept all of those awards and he fought back tears when explaining why.

“When I go to the big diamond in the sky,” Smith said, “I want somebody from each one of those teams to have a trophy.”

One of Smitty’s caps, the familiar S accompanied by a fierce-looking Cardinal, sat on the dining room table when a reporter visited. It symbolized 42 years of success, satisfaction and occasional frustration. It was a remnant from a lifetime spent in dugouts and coaches boxes.

For local ballplayers, it will feel strange when the Quad County Optimist League continues this summer and Smitty’s Cardinals aren’t on the schedule. Some wonder how long the league can continue without his persistence.

“He was so involved in this thing,” Tercha said. “It was like his baby. He kept it alive through some really tough times. He wouldn’t quit because he loved it so much. I think it was his sheer will to keep it going.”

There will be no more wins and losses, no more postgame hangouts and no more players wearing that red jersey with “Smitty’s” scripted across the chest. An era has ended.

“This was his passion and his love of the game was infectious,” Fawber said. “His ability to connect people was profound. He brought a positive energy. That’s why people wanted to play for him.”

No matter how long adult baseball endures in Lancaster County, there will never be another Smitty’s Cardinals.

The team is like its manager. One of a kind.