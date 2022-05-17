Lancaster city council President Izzy Smith-Wade-El defeated fellow Councilmember Janet Diaz in the Democratic primary to represent the 49th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House, while incumbent Rep. Mike Sturla led political newcomer Dana Hamp Gulick in the county’s other Democratic-leaning district, the 96th.

Though Izzy Smith-Wade-El did not declare victory as of deadline, he had 72% of the unofficial tally with 20 of 36 precincts reporting.

If the margin holds, he’ll face Republican Anne Rivers, 49, a marketing professional from Lancaster Township. She was uncontested in the GOP primary.

And Smith-Wade-El, who identifies as queer, would become the first Black state lawmaker from Lancaster County.

In a statement, Smith-Wade-El referenced his mother, the late Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El, a civil-rights leader here who founded the African-American Studies minor and the Frederick Douglass Black Culture Celebration during her lengthy tenure at Millersville University.

“I am eternally grateful for the guidance of my mother, the late Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El, and my family, both biological and chosen, who have joined me in this fight, both when it was easy and when it was hard,” he said.

The 49th and 96th Legislative Districts border each other, with half of the heavily Democratic city of Lancaster falling in each. The 49th also includes Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough, while the 96th takes in much of Manheim Township and East Petersburg Borough.

Speaking to supporters at Tellus 360, Smith-Wade-El, a homelessness services specialist, told a story about a woman and her children his campaign encountered who were living in a hotel.

“The system has failed her and it has failed her children,” he said. “That ends today.”

Smith-Wade-El also talked about engaging many different voters, including Republicans and independents.

“If you talk to a voter long enough, you will discover something that doesn’t make sense,” Smith-Wade-El said. No matter a voter’s party, he said people care about health care, schools, affordable housing and climate change.

“What matters for the people in HD-49 is that we show up,” he said. “People want to know not that you have the 28-step plan to fix it right now. … People want to know that you are in it with them.”

Among Smith-Wade-El’s supporters was Eliza Booth with the progressive activist group Lancaster Stands Up.

“I feel very optimistic,” she said, citing conversations she had while canvassing, both knocking doors and making phone calls, in the lead up to the election. “I feel really good today.”

That optimism, she said, stems from voters' reaction to Smith-Wade-El’s platform, which she called both comprehensive and community-minded.

“He cares about working folks; he cares about our kids in our schools,” Booth said. “He’s just a nice guy, and … he’s engaging a lot of people in a year when people are feeling very frustrated with our government.”

Smith-Wade-El, 32, who lives in the city’s southeast section, was backed by the county Democratic Party.

Diaz, 56, a hospital stroke registrar, and vocal council member, was not endorsed by the party, nor was she when she ran unsuccessfully against Republican state Sen. Scott Martin in 2020.

Diaz could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sturla on track to win

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sturla was not ready to declare victory, though he led Hamp Gulick 55% to 45%, with 85% of voting districts tallied.

“If everything with mail-in ballots trends the same, we win, but I’ll leave it up to Dana to concede,” Sturla said.

Asked about the Hamp Gulick’s strong performance, Sturla said his campaign did no polling, so it had no expectations.

“We just ran a race and in most cases, well in all cases, we did not respond to her negative attacks,” he said.

Sturla said he would be able to work with Smith-Wade-El in the Legislature. The two had traded barbs when Smith-Wade-El announced he was challenging Sturla before redistricting put them in different districts.

“Anytime there’s a new representative, they always have things to learn, but that is a welcome, welcome sign,” Sturla said, noting Smith-Wade-El looked to be in a strong position to win in November.

Mary Auker-Endres, Hamp Gulick’s campaign manager, said her candidate was not ready to concede as of 11:20 p.m., noting the many mail-in ballots to be counted.

“We’re going to wait and see what the mail-ballots hold over the next couple days,” she said. “We’re going to be hitting refresh on the browser a lot.”

Sturla, 66, who lives in the city’s northeast, campaigned on his experience.

Hamp Gulick, 50, of Manheim Township, a business account executive at Stoner Bunting Advertising, said she ran because Sturla wasn’t doing enough to bring about change.

Sturla will face Republican April Weaver, Manheim Township social worker who was unopposed in her primary.

Sturla initially figured to have a different primary challenger before redistricting. Smith-Wade-El announced last fall he would challenge Sturla, based on the assumption the district would continue to cover the city.

Instead, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission added a second Democratic-leaning district in the county by dividing the city and grouping the two halves with suburban municipalities.