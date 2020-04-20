On a Saturday in February, while I was walking down King Street, I ran into Billy Potts. I didn’t know him, but you wouldn’t guess that from our interaction.

He was pushing his electric scooter up the street to conserve some battery.

“Hey man, take my picture,” he hollered up to me.

He introduced himself, admiring my camera, and started telling me about his day.

It’s kind of what I love about being a journalist – meeting people.

He had just come from his friend’s funeral. There were a lot of people there, he said. He showed me a pamphlet of his late friend.

We talked more about life and death. He tells me that his daughter was killed 16 years ago in York County.

“It was the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life,” he said. “But we’ve got to keep moving on.”

Billy and I stood there in front of Max’s Eatery talking for the next 10 minutes or so.

We stood maybe two feet apart – absurd by today’s standard.

I made a few portraits of my new friend, Billy. He told me to call him that. We shook hands and he continued to push his scooter up King Street.

Sixty days later and the city – along with the nation – has changed.

In the past month, there’s been nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. More than 1,000 of those are in Lancaster County.

Closed signs adorn businesses that are non-life-sustaining or non-essential, restaurants (those still able to be open) have developed new systems, millions of people have lost their jobs and a mask has become daily routine to go to the grocery store – many of which are now limiting the number of customers inside.

I cover breaking news. That usually means that I call police departments and judge’s offices on a daily basis and, on occasion, the coroner.

However, these days I’m talking with Dr. Stephen Diamantoni more often than not.

COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise, doubling this past week in Lancaster County from 30 on April 8 to 85 on Friday. The numbers change so fast that it’s almost a guarantee that by the time this is published, the death toll will have increased.

The “norm” has changed for everybody.

I still start work at 6:30 a.m., but now I brew my own coffee, instead of walking over to see what’s hot ‘n’ ready at Mean Cup on market days.

I don’t have the 30-minute commute back home, usually spent catching up on podcasts, and, unfortunately, I haven’t been able to get out and about downtown as much for opportunities that allow me to meet people like Billy.

This week, I made it a point to get around and see what I saw. I wanted to see how things have changed in the past month.

People shuffled in and out of Prince Street Café, grabbing orders and jumping back into their vehicles.

There was still a good number of people out and about.

People were still out having conversations, now sitting or standing a bit farther apart.

Two men sat outside of a Prince Street home, smoking cigarettes as they watched an ambulance fly by.

I stood along Queen Street for 20 minutes on Wednesday. Nearly everyone who walked past had a mask on, most were heading into Rite Aid.

As I continued on, I turned to walk down Chestnut Street.

“Hey,” a woman yelled as she was standing inside an empty Red Rose Transit bus.

I smiled under my mask, turned and took her photo.

She stepped out and we talked.

Her name was Marguerite Mason. She’s from the city and rides the bus a lot.

Nowadays though, it’s just her and the bus driver, she said. “The best bus driver around,” as she called them.

I didn’t get a chance to chat more before she had to hop back on the bus to leave.

I walked around for the next half hour or so, before I drove back to the office – I mean my house.

It’s amazing how fast things can change in one month’s time.

In the near future, I hope I’ll be able to walk around downtown and be able to meet and talk with more people like Billy and Marguerite.

I hope to have longer conversations and end with a handshake. Maybe even see the smile when we part ways.

