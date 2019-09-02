Small cities like Lancaster are often at a disadvantage in attracting commercial and residential development, because potential rents aren't enough to cover costs. The problem is especially acute for affordable housing, for which substantial subsidies are typically needed.
Last month, the city redevelopment authority took the first step in trying to increase, at least slightly, the city's attractiveness to residential developers in hopes of encouraging projects that would ease Lancaster's housing crunch.
The authority is shrinking one tax-incentive zone in order to expand the reach of another.
"Anything that we can add on the supply side is helpful," Mayor Danene Sorace said.
Two programs
The zone to be shrunk is the Tax Increment Financing district, or TIF, on the city’s north side.
TIFs allow increased property taxes from redevelopment to pay for eligible economic development projects. In Lancaster’s case, the TIF is paying down debt on the North Queen Street garage, completed in 2014.
Shrinking it would make most of the area eligible for another incentive that applies to the rest of the city — “local economic revitalization tax assistance," abbreviated as LERTA .
Under that program, when a property owner erects or improves a building, the resulting increase in property taxes is phased in gradually.
The two designations are mutually exclusive: A property can only be in one of the programs, not both.
Municipalities have to renew LERTA every so often and have some flexibility in tailoring the terms. Lancaster has been looking at whether it could amend its version enough for developers to want to include affordable housing in their projects, Sorace said.
So far, the analysis hasn't looked promising, the mayor said, but even as-is, LERTA has the potential to attract additional housing.
Small is sufficient
The TIF, meanwhile, will get smaller, but it won’t disappear entirely.
When city officials drew the district, they weren’t sure where revenue-generating projects would end up being built, so they made it expansive.
A decade later, a handful of projects have materialized that, together, generate enough TIF money to cover the North Queen Street Garage’s debt service, currently about $330,000 a year.
The city has no plan to fund further projects through the TIF, so there’s no reason not to free up the rest of the area, said Marisol Torres, city Housing and Economic Development administrator.
The remaining bond debt for the garage is held by Fulton Bank and is about $3.5 million. It will be paid down via the TIF over the next nine years, Torres said.
Ownership of the garage was transferred to the Lancaster Parking Authority this year. A portion of the parking is reserved for Lancaster Press Building condominium owners; the remainder is public.