Wednesday evening, a small plane was removed from the Susquehanna River nearly two weeks after it made an emergency landing in shallow water due to "engine failures," according to media reports.

The Piper PA-46 was removed from the river by a Sikorsky helicopter. The rescue crew consisted of 5 people.

After extraction, the plane was taken to a private hangar at Harrisburg International Airport, according to HIA public relations manager Scott Miller.

The pilot and the passenger on the plane when it crashed were not seriously injured.