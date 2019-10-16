A Sikorsky helicopter pulls a single-engine Piper PA 46 plane from the Susquehanna during a break in the rain, Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The plane crash landed in the river in Londonderry Township on Oct. 4, with one pilot and one passenger. No one was hurt in the landing. The plane was flown from the river to Harrisburg International Airport nearly two weeks later for further investigation.
About a dozen or so people watched as a Sikorsky helicopter pulls a single-engine Piper PA 46 plane from the Susquehanna during a break in the rain, Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The plane crash landed in the river in Londonderry Township on Oct. 4, with one pilot and one passenger. No one was hurt in the landing. The plane was flown from the river to Harrisburg International Airport nearly two weeks later for further investigation.
Crew members hook up straps to a Sikorsky helicopter to pull a single-engine Piper PA 46 plane from the Susquehanna River during a break in the rain, Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The plane crash landed in the river in Londonderry Township on Oct. 4, with one pilot and one passenger. No one was hurt in the landing. The plane was flown from the river to Harrisburg International Airport nearly two weeks later for further investigation.
