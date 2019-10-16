Wednesday evening, a small plane was removed from the Susquehanna River nearly two weeks after it made an emergency landing in shallow water due to "engine failures," according to media reports.

The Piper PA-46 was removed from the river by a Sikorsky helicopter. The rescue crew consisted of 5 people.

After extraction, the plane was taken to a private hangar at Harrisburg International Airport, according to HIA public relations manager Scott Miller.

A Sikorsky helicopter pulls a single-engine Piper PA 46 plane from the Susquehanna during a break in the rain, Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The plane crash landed in the river in Londonderry Township on Oct. 4, with one pilot and one passenger. No one was hurt in the landing. The plane was flown from the river to Harrisburg International Airport nearly two weeks later for further investigation.

The pilot and the passenger on the plane when it crashed were not seriously injured.