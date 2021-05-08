A special weather statement was issued in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon in anticipation of hail, the National Weather Service in State College announced.

A strong upper air disturbance will bring scattered to numerous showers to central Pennsylvania in the afternoon, some of which will likely produce small hail, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Some stronger cells are also likely to produce brief wind gusts of around 35 mph and some thunder, the National Weather Service said.

The showers should begin to diminish after about 6 p.m., according to the statement.

The statement was also issued in Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.