Idled by the ordered closures of “non-essential” businesses, the owner of Building Character and MadCap & Co in Lancaster is offering customers the chance to shop the retail stores in small groups by appointment.

Beginning Wednesday, customers can reserve blocks of time between 30 and 60 minutes to browse and buy at either store. Customers are given gloves and sanitizer for the personal appointments during which they will be the only shoppers. Time can be reserved online with four-hours’ notice.

“We thought the community might want to safely get out of the house for a change of scenery — and to help small businesses,” said Marty Hulse. "In some small way, we hope our personal shopping experience provides a relief and distraction from this unfortunate situation."

Building Character at 342 N. Queen St. features 70-plus vendors selling vintage, recycled and handmade goods. Madcap & Co. is a specialty gift shop at 310 N. Queen St. featuring cards, candles, novelties and Lancaster souvenirs, among other things.

Reservations for Building Character can be made at: booking.appointy.com/buildingcharacter. Reservations for Madcap & Co. can be made at: booking.appointy.com/madcapandco.