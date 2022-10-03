After a wet weekend courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian, warmer weather is in store for Lancaster County this week.

A slight chance of rain will stick around the county from Monday through Tuesday night, according to National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts could also reach up to 20 mph each day.

Sunny skies will return on Wednesday and stick around for the rest of the week. The high temperature will only reach the mid 50s on Monday but will reach the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster County, according to NWS:

Monday: Cloudy skies, a slight chance of light rain. Wind gusts could reach 22 mph. High: 56

Monday night: Cloudy skies, a slight chance of light rain. Low: 46

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of rain. Wind gusts could reach 21 mph. High: 59

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy a skies, a slight chance of rain. Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 70

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 74

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 52

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 71

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 44