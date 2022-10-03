After a wet weekend courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian, warmer weather is in store for Lancaster County this week.
A slight chance of rain will stick around the county from Monday through Tuesday night, according to National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts could also reach up to 20 mph each day.
Sunny skies will return on Wednesday and stick around for the rest of the week. The high temperature will only reach the mid 50s on Monday but will reach the 70s by Thursday and Friday.
Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster County, according to NWS:
Monday: Cloudy skies, a slight chance of light rain. Wind gusts could reach 22 mph. High: 56 Monday night: Cloudy skies, a slight chance of light rain. Low: 46 Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of rain. Wind gusts could reach 21 mph. High: 59 Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy a skies, a slight chance of rain. Low: 48 Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 70 Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 48 Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 74 Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 52 Friday: Sunny skies. High: 71 Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 44
Attendees during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Christine Najarian on the Boarshead stage performing Adamo Ignis Fire and Danger show during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Fair on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Attendees during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Burly Minstrels perform on the Hart Inn stage during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Fair, Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Performers sing to attendees from a second story balcony during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
A merchant speaks with an attendee during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Attendees take a group picture during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Wolgemut performs historical and traditional music on the Globe Stage during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
A man plays original German style bagpipes during a Wolgemut performance on the Globe Stage at the Renaissance Faire's Oktoberfest on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Attendees under an umbrella during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Attendees during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
A woman works during a glassblowing demonstration at the Dragon's Breath Glassworks merchant booth during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Abraham Froman and Eva Froman, the Sausage King and Queen of the Shire, walk during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Attendees during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Jim Hancock performs in a merchant booth during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
A merchant plays a jaw harp during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth Regina Gloriana (Jules Schrader) speaks to kids in the Discovery Garden during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth Regina Gloriana (Jules Schrader) speaks to kids in the Discovery Garden during Oktoberfest at the Renaissance Faire on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
