After a wet weekend courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian, warmer weather is in store for Lancaster County this week.

A slight chance of rain will stick around the county from Monday through Tuesday night, according to National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts could also reach up to 20 mph each day.

Sunny skies will return on Wednesday and stick around for the rest of the week. The high temperature will only reach the mid 50s on Monday but will reach the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster County, according to NWS:

Monday: Cloudy skies, a slight chance of light rain. Wind gusts could reach 22 mph. High: 56

Monday night: Cloudy skies, a slight chance of light rain. Low: 46

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of rain. Wind gusts could reach 21 mph. High: 59

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy a skies, a slight chance of rain. Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 70

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 74

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 52

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 71

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 44

Renaissance Faire hosts annual Oktoberfest [photos]

The grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire were full of German flair this weekend for Oktoberfest, which continued Sunday.

There were themed events for all ages, from the German children’s game Tophshlagen to Bar Olympics, where adults put their tavern skills to the test. Participants learned how long they could up a full beer stein and how many mugs they can carry.

For those who preferred feats of fashion, a Lederhosen Competition offered prizes.

Each weekend at Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire has a theme. Next weekend, Shamrocks & Shenanigans, celebrates Celtic culture.

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire continues through Oct. 30. For more information, visit parenfaire.com.

