Lancaster County reported an increase of more than 200 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a slight dip from the several-hundred daily cases the county reported for the past week.

Lancaster County reported 233 cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's overall total case count to 34,211, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported 4,045 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total case count to 771,845, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state reported 80 people dead from COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon. In total, 19,390 people in Pennsylvania have died from COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

None of those 80 people were in Lancaster County. The county's reported death count remains at 837.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has seen 788 deaths as of Sunday evening. An updated death count is not yet available, according to a noon call to Dr. Diamantoni.

In total, 3,481,716 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.