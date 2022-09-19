Though you likely have seen Halloween candy on shelves and your favorite pumpkin spice drinks reappear, fall will officially begin in the Northern Hemisphere this week.

The weather in Lancaster County will feel summer like at the beginning of the week, but autumn-like temperatures will move in closer to the weekend.

The astronomical start of fall this year is Thursday, Sept. 22.

High temperatures at the beginning of the week will stay in the mid to upper 80s, according to National Weather Service in State College. Monday will also bring a 30% chance of showers, while Wednesday and Thursday will also bring a slight chance of wet weather.

Thursday's high will only reach the upper 70s, and Friday's high will only reach the upper 60s, according to NWS. The nightly lows will generally stay in the lower 60s, but could dip to the upper 50s on Tuesday night and to the upper 40s on Friday night.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster County, according to NWS in State College:

Monday: Increasing clouds, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce gusty winds. High: 86

Monday night: Mostly clear skies, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Low: 63

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High: 82

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny skies, a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. High: 84

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, a 30% chance of showers. High: 78

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 52

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 67

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 47