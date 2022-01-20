The 20-year-old West Cocalico Township woman found dead inside a North Carolina hotel Monday had been visiting a nearby Bible camp, a church elder said Thursday

A York County man has been charged with Suzanne Kauffman’s death, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. He is still at large.

“She was a very friendly, kind person. We knew her well. She's a first cousin to my wife, actually,” said Mark Troyer, of Harmony Believer's Fellowship near Statesville. “It seems she had a heart of loving the Lord and seeking the Lord and following after his ways.”

“She'll be greatly missed. It's a great shock to us down here. We are trusting in the Lord and leaning on the Lord,” Troyer said.

Troyer said he lent his Acura SUV to Kauffman Monday afternoon so she could meet a friend for coffee. She had her own car, but didn’t want to drive it because it had snowed, he said.

Asked if Kauffman knew Quincy Cheeks Hannah, the man charged in her death, Troyer said, “I’d rather not say.”

Hannah, 26, of Windsor Township, has a lengthy criminal record.

“There's just a lot of unanswered questions as to what was going on,” Troyer said.

The gymnasium the Troyer’s church was renting is in Harmony, about a 20 minute drive to the Days Inn at 1500 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville.

Kauffman was only planning to visit the Bible camp for a few days on her way to Georgia, where her parents live, Troyer said. Kauffman had moved in with her sister and her sister’s husband in West Cocalico several months ago, he said.

Kauffman had attended the camp before and her father had preached there before, Troyer said. The church is nondenominational, but is similar to Mennonite teaching and has about 150 members, he said.