Manheim Township fired the pool manager that called police on a Latino and Black family at the beginning of July, according to a lawyer that is representing the township.

Attorney Dwight Yoder, of Gibbel Kraybill & Hess LLP, confirmed that Kristal Narkiewicz was fired on Friday afternoon in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

"Ms. Narkiewicz was terminated from her employment by the township manager and human resources director, following an investigation conducted through an established procedure by the township human resources office," Yoder said.

Narkiewicz was the pool manager at Skyline Pool who asked two teenage girls — one Puerto Rican and the other Black and Venezuelan — to either change their bikini bottoms or leave the pool on July 3.

When reached Friday afternoon, Narkiewicz said she was actually fired on Tuesday but declined further comment.

Justice McNeil, a 21-year-old Manheim Township resident who said she witnessed the incident, said that the girls were cooperative with Narkiewicz.

McNeil said that the mother of one of the girls, Tonya Garcia, approached Narkiewicz and asked for clarity on the reason her daughter was asked to leave. After the two spoke, Narkiewicz called the police, according to McNeil.

Police escorted Garcia and her family out of the pool, McNeil said.

Narkiewicz had reportedly asked the two girls to change their "cheeky" bikini bottoms, focusing on a pool rule that proper bathing attire must be worn.

McNeil told LNP | LancasterOnline that several white women were also told to change or leave by Narkiewicz, but she didn't notice any of the woman leave or change. No one else was escorted out.

Two weeks after the incident, Manheim Township commissioners Tom O'Brien and Barry Kauffman hosted "coffee with commissioners" event at the pool, which had previously been planed.

The discussion also happened one day after LNP | LancasterOnline reported that Manheim Township was sued in federal court for discrimination.

About 15 people showed up for the discussion, which largely focused on how the commissioners can communicate with township residents better. They wouldn't speak on the lawsuit.

Yoder said that beyond confirming her termination, the township couldn't comment further because it's a personnel matter and because of the pending litigation.