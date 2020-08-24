Skepticism greets Lancaster mayor's pledge to reform police, pursue racial equity

Nearly four months ago, as a thousand antiracism protesters occupied a downtown street and faced off against police, some of whom used pepper spray, Mayor Danene Sorace grabbed a bullhorn and expressed solidarity with the restive crowd, shouting, “I welcome you to this street!”

It was a defining moment in Sorace’s third year as mayor. She signaled that she not only identified with the outrage people of color and their allies were expressing over George Floyd’s killing and other police abuses, but also that she would listen and be an agent of change.

Earlier this month, Sorace followed up on her June 5 commitments to police reform, including a ban on chokeholds, by issuing a comprehensive, 22-point blueprint to hold the city accountable in policing, employment practices and community development.

As the summer’s drama has subsided, impetus for change shifted to the corridors of power with discussions by the mayor, City Council and advocates centering on what change should look like.

Opinions differ on the scale and pace of change and the sincerity of the mayor’s commitment. How Sorace navigates those concerns and such questions as whether to ban pepper spray or redirect police funding to social services could determine whether a candidate comes forward to challenge her in next spring’s Democratic primary.

“What the community is calling out for and what the administration is doing may not be at the same speed, but the destination is the same, and I think that we’ll get there,” said Xaviar Garcia-Molina, who is in his first year on City Council.

But others aren’t as sure. Isaac Etter of SafeHouse Lancaster, a new organization developing young activists, said some who took to the street “don’t feel like anything is going to happen” because policymakers are talking about change taking years.

“I think this is not the time for us to hold back,” Etter said. “This is the time to start moving and progressing.”

Meanwhile, Brian Graves, who was spurred by the protests to help start Lancaster Changemakers Collective, a civic engagement group, called the mayor’s list of reforms too timid and possibly counterproductive.

“I think she is trying to not step on any toes,” Graves said. “In reality, some toes have to be stepped on to solve the problems of marginalized people.”

Carlos Jimenez Jr., an activist with the new Green Dreamz civil rights group, was blunter.

“The mayor talks a lot and doesn’t do much,” he said.

Defunding debated

Defunding the police surfaced as a passionate, if ill-defined, demand during the protests, one which conservatives like to ridicule. The mayor’s framework is pointedly neutral on the idea.

In her report to council last week, Sorace noted that she’s heard calls both for police defunding and for more policing, and she added that diverse perspectives must be respected. Lancaster city police Chief Jarrad Birkihiser has warned that a reduction in the force — budgeted for 145 officers and 80 support staff — could leave minor crimes uninvestigated.

Some find their caution dismissive.

“We need to have conversations about what even a partial defunding of the police looks like,” said Etter, who favors redirecting some police funding to social and mental health services. “It would be so much more helpful (to have social workers) in the community without all of that tension that comes with the vest and the badge and the gun.”

“Bloated” is Graves’ word for a $26.8 million city police budget that leaves some people of color feeling unsafe when officers are present. He favors “a severe reallocation” of police funds to other areas the mayor highlighted, such as homelessness and affordable housing.

Sorace in her racial equity framework called for examining the shortage of affordable housing and a summit on the issue. She also highlighted the use of some $2 million in federal pandemic-relief funds to prevent evictions and to house people experiencing homelessness.

Garcia-Molina, the council member, while supportive of the mayor’s moves, adds his voice to those favoring a shift of some funds to social work. He views the reallocation as a way to reduce crime and service calls, freeing a reduced police force to respond to potentially dangerous incidents only.

“Right now every officer is working overtime” to handle the volume of calls, Garcia-Molina said. “But if we can restructure the job, over time they’d see less crime. … I think it’s a matter of trying new things so that by 2030 our community is safer and the police more trusted.”

Sgt. Donald Morant, Lancaster’s community outreach sergeant, makes the point that reducing police funding creates problems, such as eating into reform-oriented training around de-escalation and crisis intervention.

“I like the word ‘reform’ the police, more so than ‘defund,’” he said.

One reform Morant fully supports is last year’s hiring of a social worker in the police bureau. A second is to being added.

Many situations police respond to can be better handled by social workers, he said. Officers “show up (for those calls) knowing this isn’t our lane,” he said, “and when we mess up, we’re criticized for it.”

Continued scrutiny

Police reform in Lancaster gained urgency two summers ago in the wake of a viral video that captured an officer deploying a stun gun on a seated, unthreatening man. Sorace apologized for the incident, revised the use of force policy and appointed a working group to consider other change.

This summer’s protests ramped up the scrutiny of police tactics and may have cemented street protests into Lancaster’s culture.

Sorace called this summer a “historic moment” requiring public officials “to listen in new ways to what people want” and to be “all-in” in dismantling systemic racism. The work is “messy,” she said, but “we’re committed to seeing it through.”

Critics say they’re watching.

“We don’t expect someone to roll over,” Jimenez said, “but we expect to be heard and respected. And (Sorace’s) not doing any of those. If she doesn’t do her job, when she's running again and we're opposing that, she's going to have a problem."

Etter wants the mayor to take “a tangible first step,” such as banning pepper spray, that doesn’t take years to implement.

“If I don’t see it happen, I could see myself getting to a point where it’s time to say we need somebody else,” Etter said. “I want to make sure this whole process is not a showboat.”

Even Garcia-Molina, a Sorace supporter, would welcome a challenger in next year’s mayoral primary. In 2017, Sorace won a three-way race in the Democratic primary, defeating a Black man and a Latino man.

“I want systemic change,” he said, “and the only way is to question the status quo and include more people. I think that’s what election season does.”