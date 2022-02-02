In a longstanding tradition dating back to 1886, Punxsutawney Phil took center stage to make his prediction on if spring is on its way, or if winter will keep its frosty grip on the country for a little while longer.

And this year, after a prolonged buildup, Phil caught sight of his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

Groundhog Day — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — is on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and marks the day Phil makes his bold prediction.

If Phil sees his shadow, it will mean six more weeks of winter. But if he doesn't see his shadow, it means spring isn't far off.

In recent years, Phil has mostly been able to spy his shadow for an extended winter. Since 2010, he has only predicted an early spring five times (2011, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2020).

The town of Punxsutawney was particularly lively for the 2022 celebration, perhaps making up for a crowdless 2021 ceremony caused by COVID-19. The Groundhog Club held an "all-night party" with musical performances, fireworks and even a wedding. Groundhog Club president Jeff Lundy proclaimed just before Phil's entrance that it was the largest midweek crowd in the history of the ceremony.

Nearly all Lancaster County groundhogs will also prognosticate, or predict the future of local weather, in person this year.