A six-month project to repave Route 222 in East Cocalico and Brecknock townships begins this week.

Starting Tuesday, drivers should expect lane closures during nighttime hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The project involves repaving Route 222 between Lausch Road and the Berks County line, including the ramps at the Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 272/Pennsylvania Turnpike) exit.

Planned work includes milling, patching, overlaying the existing road, and new guide rails. Signs will be updated.

Work was scheduled to begin this week, but cold overnight temperatures delayed it. Poor weather could cause further delays. The project is expected to be completed Oct. 27.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime of Bedford County is the contractor on the $8.5 million project.