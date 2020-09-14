The sister of a man police shot and killed Sunday afternoon when he chased a police officer with a knife said her brother was mentally ill and hadn't been taking his medications.

Rulennis Munoz, 33, said she had called a crisis intervention organization and a Lancaster police non-emergency number Sunday afternoon to find out how she could get Ricardo Miguel Munoz, 27, involuntarily committed.

"He had an episode. He was just incoherent and acting out," she said. "I called to find out what the procedure was to get him some help."

Her brother, who was facing trial in a 2019 stabbing, had been at her house outside the city earlier Sunday, but then returned to his parents' home on Laurel Street, where the shooting happened.

She was not at Laurel Street.

Rulennis Munoz said her brother had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The family had tried over the years to get help for her brother, she said.

When her brother was not affected by his mental illness, she said, "he was a sweetheart. He cared."

Ricardo Munoz was the family's youngest of three children. Rulenniss is the younger of two sisters.

Rulennis Munoz said her brother's mental health problems began about a decade ago.

He began showing symptoms while a student at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, she said in a telephone interview Monday.

"He would be talking to the closet because he thought someone was in there. That's how it started. He thought people were following him. … He would see and hear things," she said.

Police and the public defender's office, which was representing him on charges he stabbed four people last year, declined to comment on Munoz' mental health.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault in the March 4, 2019, stabbings in the 500 block of North Queen Street. Trial was scheduled for next month.

According to charging documents, Munoz stabbed four people — including a 16-year-old boy in the face — after a fight in which several people punched and kicked Munoz.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Besides the boy, a 22-year-old woman was stabbed in the hand, a 26-year-old man was slashed in the head and another 26-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm. All four stabbing victims were related.

It was not clear from court documents if the fight involved the stabbing victims. Rulennis Munoz said her brother acted in self-defense.

When police arrived, they found Munoz holding a knife to his own throat on the front steps of a house.

Police shot him with a Taser after he refused police commands to drop the knife and tried to jump over a handrail.

Munoz was initially held in prison after failing to post $1 million bail. In April 2019, he was released after conditions were modified so that he did not have to post money, court records show. He was also placed on electronic monitoring and ordered to have no contact with the victims.

In June 2019, after court officials sought to revoke bail because Munoz was accused of staying out all night, Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker kept the bail conditions in place, but ordered that Munoz get a mental health evaluation.

In June, a count Judge Margaret Miller lifted the house arrest restriction.

Munoz's case was initially scheduled for trial in March, but was rescheduled several times, most recently for Oct. 9.

In May 2015, Munoz was charged with stalking, harassment and trespassing after a woman told police he showed up at her dorm at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and tried to kiss her and asked if she had a boyfriend, according to court documents. He was ordered to stay away from the school, but returned.

In February 2016, he was accepted into the county's accelerated rehabilitative disposition program, a probationary program for first-time offenders, and ordered to perform community service. Participants who successfully complete the program seek an expungement.

For more coverage