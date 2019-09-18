Sinkholes in Pennsylvania: What are they, and does your insurance cover damage?

On Wednesday, Route 283 eastbound was closed because of a "concrete slab failure." Or, a crack in the road.

Last month, several houses on Plum Street were condemned because of unsafe ground structures.

A little over a year ago, the Tanger Outlets parking lot was closed due to a "hole" in the parking lot -- which, while roundly reported initially as a sinkhole, was not.

What is the definition of a sinkhole? And is Lancaster County more prone to them than other places?

Here's what you need to know.

Defining sinkhole

Pennsylvania was built on top of limestone, which is a water-soluble kind of rock. Sinkholes are usually caused when water erodes the limestone bedrock underground, making the area concave.

Sinkholes are not uncommon in Pennsylvania, especially Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, there are several hundred sinkholes and surface depressions in Lancaster County right now.

According to LNP archives, two-thirds of Lancaster County is vulnerable to the development of sinkholes.

What was the Tanger Outlets 'hole'

The hole that opened up at Tanger Outlets was not a sinkhole, however, as it did not occur as a result of limestone erosion. It was caused by a stormwater basin failure.

What's happening on Plum Street in Lancaster city?

Engineers say they suspect that fractured bedrock is the source of the buildings on Plum Street becoming warped to the point of condemnation.

As of now, according to reporting from LNP + LancasterOnline's Jeff Hawkes, the word sinkhole is not being used unless the proper testing for sinkholes is conducted.

The crack in the road on 283

Reports are still coming in about the "sinkhole" that led to Route 283 closing today. Police called the anomaly a sinkhole.

A spokesperson with PennDOT said Wednesday morning that the disruption was not a sinkhole - it was a "concrete slab failure," or a crack in the road.

Does homeowners' insurance cover sinkholes? How do I get sinkhole insurance?

According to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, sinkhole insurance isn't usually included in homeowner's insurance packages. A homeowner will have to ask about coverage options.

The added sinkhole insurance will usually come with an added cost.

Reporting from LNP + LancasterOnline's Heather Stauffer says that sinkhole coverage for a $200,000 house would cost just under $90 a year.

Click here to determine if you're in an area prone to surface depressions and sinkholes.

