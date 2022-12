A section of Raspberry Lane in Lititz is closed after officials say a sinkhole opened in the area around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The sinkhole is on Raspberry Lane near East Orange Street, police said. Crews are currently on scene for repairs.

Police have closed Raspberry Lane from East Orange Street to Lockup Lane. East Orange street is still open.

Police are reminding motorists to use caution in the area.