One lane of eastbound Route 283 near Salunga has reopened after a sinkhole and two crashes have led police to close all lanes Wednesday morning, according to police.
East Hempfield Township police Lt. Tammy Marsh said she did not know the size of the sinkhole or who reported it. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been notified, she said.
The sinkhole was the last of a three-part event on eastbound Route 283 early Wednesday. First police responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 7:15 a.m. As traffic backed up, another non-injury crash was reported. Then, farther west came reports of the sinkhole, Marsh said.
Police are diverting drivers off Route 283 onto Spooky Nook Road, she said.
"It's gonna be a mess for hours," Marsh said.
