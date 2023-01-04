A sinkhole opened in a street in Lancaster city and caught the rear tire of a South Central Transit Authority Bus.

The sinkhole is in the area of Orange and Duke streets at the stoplight near the courthouse, according to Lancaster City Police.

It appears to be small and had caught the bus's rear left tire. The bus has since been removed from the scene.

The street is closed on Duke St. between Chestnut St. and Orange St. City police said they aren't sure how long the street will stay closed, but anticipate the closure will persist through rush hour.

City Hall has also closed due to the sinkhole, according to Amber Strazzo, Lancaster city communications and marketing manager. The sinkhole caused a utility failure, stopping access to water.

