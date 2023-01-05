A sinkhole opened in a street in Lancaster city and caught the rear tire of a South Central Transit Authority Bus.

The sinkhole is in the 100 block of North Duke Street, just north of East Orange Street, at the stoplight near the courthouse, according to Lancaster City Police.

The sinkhole was discovered after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday when the rear wheel of an RRTA bus went through the street according to Matt Metzler, deputy director of public works.

Metzler said a wrecker was brought in by RRTA to lift the bus and a plate was placed over the hole and the bus was able to drive away under its own power.

The street is closed on Duke St. between Chestnut St. and Orange St.

The sinkhole was caused by a water main break that eroded the soil under the street, Metzler said. People in the area reported low water pressure last week when Lancaster was experiencing cold temperatures, but public works was not able to locate the leak because the water from the break was going into a sewer line that was also broken.

City Hall also closed due to the sinkhole, according to Amber Strazzo, Lancaster city communications and marketing manager. The sinkhole caused a utility failure, stopping access to water.

UGI repaired the water and sewer lines, according to Metzler. The road will be repaved on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A small sinkhole has captured the rear tire of a South Central Transit Authority Bus in downtown Lancaster at Orange and Duke St., at the stop light near the courthouse. That area of N. Duke will likely be shut down for some time. pic.twitter.com/VoC6WI2Ekp — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) January 4, 2023

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.