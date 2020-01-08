Traffic alert- daytime- logo

A portion of Route 772 has been shut down following a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon, Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported. 

The crash happened at 3:03 p.m. in the 500 block of Anderson Ferry Road. 

Anderson Ferry Road has been closed from Ore Mine Road to Rock Point Road, which is a little more than a quarter-mile stretch.

PPL's outage map reported no outages due to the crash, however, the road will be closed until repairs are made, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. 

One person was injured in the crash, according to emergency radio dispatch. 