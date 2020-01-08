A portion of Route 772 has been shut down following a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon, Lancaster County-Wide Communications reported.
The crash happened at 3:03 p.m. in the 500 block of Anderson Ferry Road.
Anderson Ferry Road has been closed from Ore Mine Road to Rock Point Road, which is a little more than a quarter-mile stretch.
PPL's outage map reported no outages due to the crash, however, the road will be closed until repairs are made, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.
One person was injured in the crash, according to emergency radio dispatch.