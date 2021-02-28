A single-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Elizabeth Township left one person unconscious on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

First responders were initially dispatched to Route 322 between Pumping Station Road and the Lebanon County line at around 12:26 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle partially blocking the roadway and a person lying unconscious, the supervisor said.

A fire chief told the supervisor that the person, believed to be the driver of the vehicle that crashed, was receiving CPR.

The supervisor was unsure if the person was transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Traffic will likely be rerouted from the area at Pumping Station Road, the supervisor said.