A single-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Elizabeth Township left one person dead on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

First responders were initially dispatched to Route 322 between Pumping Station Road and the Lebanon County line at around 12:26 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle partially blocking the roadway and a person lying unconscious, the supervisor said. A fire chief told the supervisor that the vehicle's driver was receiving CPR.

The Lancaster County coroner was called to the scene at around 1:10 p.m., the supervisor said.

The driver's identity has not been released to the public.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Traffic will likely be rerouted from the area at Pumping Station Road, the supervisor said.