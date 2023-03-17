A Penn Township crash has left a road closed and some residents briefly without power Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 12:23 p.m. on Lancaster Road near Auction Road in the areas of Kreider Farms, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. Dispatch said Lancaster Road is closed between Auction Road and Graystone Road, a 6.8 mile stretch.

Lt Josh Kilgore of the Northern Lancaster Regional Police Department said a woman reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and hit a utility pole. The woman sustained minor injuries. It is unclear if there were more passengers in the car.

Kilgore said PPL is working on repairing the damaged utility pole, but added it will be several hours before the the roadway reopens is open again.

PPL initially reported 176 customers were without power, but power has since been restored in the area.