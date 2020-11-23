Too busy enjoying your weekend to login and get your does of LNP | LancasterOnline? Don't worry' we've got you covered.
Single passenger aircraft crashes at Lancaster County Airport
A small plane crashed through the fence at Lancaster County Airport on Thursday evening.
The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. It appeared that one man was in the plane.
At least 25 more Lancaster County schools suspend in-person instruction through Thanksgiving with COVID-19 on the rise [update]
At least 25 Lancaster County public schools are suspending in-person instruction through Thanksgiving with COVID-19 on the rise.
ExtraGive breaks fundraising record; here’s how much was donated
By the time the clock struck midnight at the end of this year’s Extraordinary Give, there was a new fundraising record.
Heartbreaking loss for L-S, which falls to Jersey Shore in PIAA Class 4A state semifinals
One game shy of the ultimate destination, Lampeter-Strasburg’s amazing football season is over.
In an instant-classic, scoreboard-popping, wonderfully wild and wacky PIAA Class 4A state semifinal game Friday night in Lampeter, Jersey Shore got the last touchdown in a game full of electrifying scores.
Missing: Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared 5 months ago; police say she was abducted
Saturday marks five months since Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared -- kidnapped, according to authorities, while walking home from church on June 21.
Her 19th birthday was Wednesday.
