Plane Crash at Lancaster Airport

A plane rests upside down after crashing through a fence and in the Venture Jets hangar along Millport Road in Manheim Twp. Thursday Nov. 19, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Too busy enjoying your weekend to login and get your does of LNP | LancasterOnline? Don't worry' we've got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Single passenger aircraft crashes at Lancaster County Airport

A small plane crashed through the fence at Lancaster County Airport on Thursday evening.

The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. It appeared that one man was in the plane.

At least 25 more Lancaster County schools suspend in-person instruction through Thanksgiving with COVID-19 on the rise [update]

At least 25 Lancaster County public schools are suspending in-person instruction through Thanksgiving with COVID-19 on the rise. 

ExtraGive breaks fundraising record; here’s how much was donated

By the time the clock struck midnight at the end of this year’s Extraordinary Give, there was a new fundraising record.

Heartbreaking loss for L-S, which falls to Jersey Shore in PIAA Class 4A state semifinals

One game shy of the ultimate destination, Lampeter-Strasburg’s amazing football season is over.

In an instant-classic, scoreboard-popping, wonderfully wild and wacky PIAA Class 4A state semifinal game Friday night in Lampeter, Jersey Shore got the last touchdown in a game full of electrifying scores.

Missing: Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared 5 months ago; police say she was abducted

Saturday marks five months since Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared -- kidnapped, according to authorities, while walking home from church on June 21.

Her 19th birthday was Wednesday.

