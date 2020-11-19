A small plane crashed through the fence at Lancaster County Airport on Thursday evening.

The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. It appeared that one man was on the plane.

He was loaded onto an ambulance, which left the scene of the crash at about 8:23 p.m.

The crash happened at the northern end of the airport, about 30 yards east of Venture Jets, which has an entrance off of Millport Road.

The plane was upside down, and a wing appeared to be shorn off.

The registration number on the tail of the plane indicated it was a 1965 Piper four-seater registered to an owner in Carroll County, Maryland.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Watch LancasterOnline's Facebook live from the crash site below.