Aerial views of Lancaster during shutdown
The streets and parking lots of Lancaster were deserted on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, just before noon. This aerial photograph looks toward Prince Street from West King. Lancaster Dispensing Co. can be seen at bottom right, with the Ware Center left of center.

 Quinn Staley | staff videographer

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, citizens around the country have been practicing social distancing.

The number of positive cases in Pennsylvania has risen to 1,687, with 21 of them coming from Lancaster County. As long as the number of cases continue to rise, practicing social distancing will become more paramount.

In order to keep ourselves occupied during this unprecedented time, we're asking readers to share some of the hobbies they've picked up since hunkering down at home.

