Amid the coronavirus outbreak, citizens around the country have been practicing social distancing.

The number of positive cases in Pennsylvania has risen to 1,687, with 21 of them coming from Lancaster County. As long as the number of cases continue to rise, practicing social distancing will become more paramount.

In order to keep ourselves occupied during this unprecedented time, we're asking readers to share some of the hobbies they've picked up since hunkering down at home.

Take the survey below to share yours.

