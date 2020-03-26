Thirty-three cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 17 Pennsylvania nursing homes as of 9:15 a.m. today, according to the state Department of Health.

Spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email that the majority of them were in southeastern Pennsylvania, and that he couldn't say whether any were in Lancaster County.

There are 695 licensed nursing homes in the state, of which 32 are in Lancaster County.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said midday Friday, March 20, that no cases had been identified in Pennsylvania nursing homes at that point.