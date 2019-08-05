ChildProtect began in 1991 when Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health partnered with Amish bishops and local fire companies to provide free immunizations in response to a German measles outbreak in the Amish community, according to the system.
As of April, Lancaster General reported that the program had provided 169,597 immunizations to 75,167 children, with a particularly high number in August 2017 because regulations shortening the school grace period went into effect that year.
The program's for children who are uninsured or have Medicaid, and more information's available by calling 717-544-3807. Clinics are scheduled Aug. 20, 21 and 22 in New Holland, Bart and Columbia, respectively.