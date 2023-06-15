In Lancaster city, people might see more signs of drug use in the 100 block of North Queen Street throughout the summer.

That assessment comes courtesy of Lancaster City Alliance in a newly launched newsletter curated by Lancaster city to share information about the downtown city block, which contains Binns Park and Ewell Plaza and is a center for business and social activity in the city.

In the newsletter, the Alliance notes “addiction numbers are trending up,” and as a result there has been an increase in the discovery of needles on the block.

But Anne Williams, communications manager for the Alliance, said the observation should not alarm anyone. Drug use numbers are at a “normal” rate compared to past years, she said. The current change is based on location, as people who use drugs are doing so more publicly, outdoors, as the weather warms.

Williams said the comment about drug use is based on observations by the Alliance’s outreach specialist, who connects with people who are in need of social services or housing. The outreach specialist has noticed more behavioral changes in people who are outdoors that point to drug use, Williams said.

The increase in needles found is noteworthy but not a cause for alarm, Williams said. This year, Alliance staff members, including Downtown Improvement District ambassadors, have found four needles in the 100 block of North Queen Street, compared to zero found last year, Williams said.

“The reason I pointed it out (in the newsletter) was just simply so the property owners and tenants in the area know, but it’s not anything that’s extreme. It’s the normal,” Williams said, noting Alliance staff members are trained to properly dispose of needles.

The Alliance’s outreach specialist spends six hours a day, five days a week in Ewell Plaza interacting with people who are primarily unsheltered, according to the newsletter. However, Williams said, the Alliance has no way of knowing who is using drugs and leaving behind needles, and they aren’t necessarily unsheltered people.

Williams said the outreach specialist connects people with resources they need and will accept, such as substance abuse services. According to the newsletter, the specialist has connected with 522 people this year.

“The reason an outreach specialist is so important is she’s trained to recognize what a person really needs and make a connection with them,” Williams said.

The specialist is trained to call 911 and stay with someone if they are experiencing a medical emergency, such as a drug overdose. Williams encourages anyone else who might see someone who needs medical attention to do the same.

The Alliance’s observations come as security increases in Ewell Plaza after some business owners expressed safety concerns. Zamagias Properties, the real estate investment and development company that owns the 101NQ building, which anchors the plaza, contracted with York-based Schaad Detective Agency to assign personnel to monitor the interior and exterior of the building. Lancaster city police also recently assigned officers to the area.

Amber Strazzo Righter, the city’s communications manager, said the city supports the Alliance’s work by funding the outreach specialist and Ewell Plaza ambassadors.

In addition to the Alliance’s observations, the city’s inaugural newsletter about the status of the 100 block of North Queen Street listed upcoming events happening on the block, provided updates to Binns Park construction and offered tips to stay safe in the area. Strazzo Righter said the newsletter is directed at residents and business owners on the block but encourages recipients to share information with anyone who is interested.