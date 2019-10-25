A 1-mile section of Route 30 will be restricted to one lane in both directions Wednesday night so an overhead sign can be installed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Route 30 traffic will be restricted between Route 741 (Roherstown Road) and Harrisburg Pike from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday, according to PennDOT, which added traffic will be stopped briefly as the sign is lifted into place.
The work is part of a $4.6 million project that includes installing eight digital message boards and 10 traffic cameras along routes 30 and 283 in Lancaster County, according to PennDOT.
Bruce & Merilees Electric Co. of New Castle, Lawrence County, is the prime contractor.
PennDOT said work is expected to be completed by February 2021.