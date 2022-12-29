Longtime Bible-based stage producer Sight & Sound Ministries is embracing the film business as a regular part of its operations after its first film, “I Heard the Bells,” grossed more than $5.5 million at the box office in 26 days.

It is still in about 100 movie theaters nationwide, including Penn Cinema in Lititz where it continues to sell out. The film will be there at least through Jan. 13.

It’s too soon to say what Strasburg Township-based Sight & Sound’s next films will be or when they will be made and released, said Katie Miller, director of marketing and communications. However, the company has planned focus group sessions for March to provide input, Miller said.

“We’re already having conversations about what is next,” Miller said. “We don’t know. We’re excited to get past the holidays and as a team sit down and prayerfully consider what is next.”

In the new year, Sight & Sound’s team will be discussing “everything from what the next film will be to timing (of the next film), what worked in this film and areas we need to grow into creatively,” Miller said.

Miller said a big part of the conversation headed into next year will be how to make films in a healthy and sustainable way, including expanding its staff. The company has 475 employees in Lancaster County and 275 in Missouri.

Sight & Sound Ministries is the for-profit parent company of Sight & Sound Theatres, which operates a theater in Strasburg Township and one in Branson, Missouri, as well as Sight & Sound Films, which was incorporated in 2020. It also operates a non-profit conservatory in Strasburg Township.

Miller didn’t rule out more Christmas movies but said there are other faith-based stories to tell that aren’t related to Christmas.

“I Heard the Bells,” which was made in Lancaster County and cast locally, was released at a time when theaters were hungry for new films and when Christian moviegoers were looking for uplifting Christmas fare. It debuted at No. 2 domestically on Dec. 1 and stayed in the top 10 films for three weeks. It was ranked 12th on Monday, which Miller said was “astounding, with all the blockbusters out there.”

The film about famed 19th-century American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow tells the tragic and inspirational events that led him to write the poem "Christmas Bells." The poem would become the beloved Christmas carol "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day."

Sight & Sound made the film for roughly $3 million, considered a low budget for a Hollywood film.

Sight & Sound’s leaders have called it an “experiment” to help them assess their creative team’s ability to translate its vision to film. Sight & Sound is trying to extend its reach and tell new stories about faith-based but not specifically biblical subjects.

Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, which distributed the film, said it reached beyond Sight & Sound’s fanbase for Biblical theatrical productions.

“We had a very positive existing relationship distributing Sight & Sound’s stage performances, so we knew they had a strong following and thus there would be demand from fans to see their first ever film on the big screen,” Nutt said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “Given its continued success at the box office over the course of several weeks, we know ‘I Heard the Bells’ was seen by moviegoers beyond their fanbase. For that, we are thrilled to have been their partner in distributing this beautifully shot movie with a moving storyline.”

Nutt said Fathom could bring back “I Heard the Bells” to theaters in the future and would continue to work with Sight & Sound in the future.

“The success of this event has made a positive impression on fans and exhibitors alike,” Nutt said.

Digital reach

On Dec. 23, the film was released on Sight & Sound’s digital platform. As of Monday night, it was viewed 25,000 times in all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide. The film can be seen as pay-per-view at a price of $14.99 or as part of a $89.99 season pass, which gives access to other shows.

“I Heard the Bells” will be streaming through Jan. 2, Miller said.

Miller said the company would like to add another distribution of the film next Christmas but is not sure how it will be distributed. It could be in theaters or it could be broadcast.

The success of “I Heard the Bells” appears to have not distracted or affected Sight & Sound’s theatrical productions. Miller said Sight & Sound is ending the year with 97% of tickets sold at the Strasburg Township theater for “David.” The Branson theater’s production of “Jesus,” which had been previously performed there in 2021, had the best “return year” of any Branson production.

Miller said Sight & Sound will announce its new show to debut locally in 2024 and work has begun on its new 2026 production.

Going strong locally

“I Heard the Bells” has filled the theater of most showings at Penn Cinema in Lititz, said Penn Ketchum, managing partner.

“Every single show is at capacity,” he said. As soon as he realized the popularity of the film he aggressively added showings. Ketchum estimated the film has been viewed locally by thousands at about 250 showings, with average theater seating of about 100.

On Thursday, Ketrchum said the theater extended the film’s run to Jan. 13. It had been set to end Jan. 5. He said now that fewer theaters are showing the film people are coming from Harrisburg and Reading and as far away as Maryland to see it.

He said the independent, family-owned Penn Cinema could extend the film’s run beyond Jan. 13, depending on interest, a flexibility that larger chains don’t have.

“People in Lancaster care about quality movies and a faith-based story,” said Ketchum, who noted Penn Cinema has a long and supportive relationship with Sight & Sound.

Ketchum acknowledged that the film isn’t grossing the hundreds of millions that blockbusters like “Avatar” are taking in but that doesn’t mean it is not successful.

“The beautiful thing is that it doesn’t have to be ‘Avatar,’” Ketchum said. “This will open doors for them. To have a great start is really exciting. James Cameron’s (Avatar’s director) first film wasn’t ‘Titanic.’“

Cameron’s first directorial feature film was 1982 “Piranha II: The Spawning” and his next film was 1984’s “The Terminator.”