Sight & Sound Theatres has canceled eight shows of its current production, “Queen Esther,” on four days this week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among its cast and crew, the Strasburg-based company confirmed Thursday.

Shows on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were eliminated, said spokeswoman Katie Miller, due to “several” cases of COVID-19 and the resulting quarantines of employees who had come in close contact with colleagues who had tested positive.

“This was done out of an abundance of caution and the impact to the level of staffing needed to provide the full Sight & Sound experience,” Miller said in a statement.

The number of employees who tested positive and the number who had to quarantine were not immediately available.

According to the Sight & Sound website, the company had scheduled two performances a day on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The availability of tickets for performances on those days had been changed to “unavailable.”

Shows will resume Saturday, when three performances are scheduled. All of the Saturday shows are sold out, the website says.

Sight & Sound has created and presented original, musical versions of classic Bible stories on its stage for more than four decades. It also has a theater in Branson, Missouri.

In normal times, more than 800,000 visitors come to the local theater a year, making the business the county’s most popular tourist destination and a source of customers for many other tourist establishments here. Sellouts are commonplace, especially during the first year of a new show.

But COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on “Queen Esther” from the beginning, delaying its scheduled premiere in March 2020 to July 2020, then allowing only a fraction of the usual attendance, then triggering cancellations over the Christmas holiday.

Sight & Sound was only able to eliminate social distancing in its 2,047-seat auditorium and sell all of its seats on June 12. The theater operated at full capacity for a little more than two months before COVID-19 impeded the business again this week.