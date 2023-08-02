The owner of the popular Sickman’s Mill is stepping into politics with a bid for Conestoga Township supervisor, as tensions climb in the township over business practices at the tubing and entertainment business located on Pequea Creek.

Barring a challenge to his candidacy, Joe Devoy will appear on the ballot in November as an independent after he filed paperwork with the Lancaster County Board of Elections Tuesday, the last day independents could file to run. Devoy, former owner of Tellus360 in Lancaster city, described himself as being “pro-business” and said he intends to take the six-year seat from his opposing candidate, Republican Jeremy Eshelman, who has publicly echoed complaints about Sickman’s Mill.

“I think I’d be more about pulling people together than trying to separate them by fighting over this and that,” Devoy said. “I feel like there’s been a constant attack at Sickman’s Mill by Jeremy Eshelman… so I think there has been some anti-business sentiment, and that’s really scary for anyone who lives in Conestoga.”

Eshelman in March raised concerns about noise complaints and liquor violations allegedly originating at the venue. At the same meeting, he questioned whether the business was properly permitted under the township’s zoning ordinances.

On Wednesday, Eshelman denied Devoy’s claims that he is anti-business and expressed support for other Conestoga businesses. He said Sickman’s Mill is operated poorly with the nearby community seeing an increase in drug use and trespassing from the mill’s patrons.

“That’s probably the furthest thing from the truth, I am not anti-business. I just have issues with how things are being run at the mill,” Eshelman said, adding, “I’m the only one doing what the supervisors should have been doing all along.”

Eshelman said he prompted the zoning officer to ensure the mill was not in violation of zoning ordinances.

Devoy said he has acknowledged noise complaints and rectified the liquor violation. The business is currently working with the township zoning officer, he said, to ensure all of the right permits are in place.

Devoy said he expects the next Conestoga zoning hearing board meeting on Aug. 30 to address the permitting issue. A group of residents plans to support the mill at the meeting, according to a Facebook post by Dillweed, a local country-folk band that plays at the mill.

Sickman’s Mill has been a source of contention in the township for over a year, with some residents who live nearby reporting excessive noise late into the night. Others have pushed back, saying the mill is a positive business for Conestoga.

Devoy said he would recuse himself from mill-related decisions if elected and expects Eshelman to do the same if elected because he is “biased.” Supervisor Bob Hershey Jr. was asked to recuse himself from decision making about the mill when residents learned Hershey charges Devoy’s customers to park on his neighboring property.

Eshelman has no plans to recuse himself from discussions about the mill if elected, he said, because he has “no personal benefit” in the business. Recusals should be for anyone with a financial interest in the mill, he said.