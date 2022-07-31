It's shaping up to be another hot week in Lancaster County, with temperatures staying around the same as the past few weeks, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are likely at the beginning and end of the week, with thunderstorms also possible on both Monday and Friday. The middle of the week is forecast to be clear and sunny, with the week high hitting Thursday at 95.

This week's forecast

Monday: Showers are likely, with a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Starting off cloudy followed by mostly sunny skies, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies, with a low near 66.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 89.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a low around 70.

Thursday: Sunny skies and hot, with a high expected near 95.

Thursday night: A chance of showers overnight, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers likely all day, with a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 88.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with a low around 70.