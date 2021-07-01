Showers and gusty thunderstorms are possible in Lancaster County as a slow-moving cold front makes its way across the area, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service.
The rain could be heavy at times and cause flooding in poor drainage areas or small streams.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Lancaster County until 2 p.m. as a severe thunderstorm was moving from York County to Lancaster County. That warning expired at 2 p.m.
A 90 percent chance of rain will persist into the late afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue until 11 p.m. and remain a possibility overnight.