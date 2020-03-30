The rapid spread of COVID-19 across our country over the last several weeks has brought our nation’s health and the protection of the most vulnerable among us to the forefront of our national conversation. It’s also brought attention to the essential role our healthcare workers play in our strategy to defeat COVID-19, and the inimitable role they play in the health and well-being of our community every day.

Place this heart, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, in the window of your home to show your support and gratitude for the healthcare workers of Lancaster County, and beyond, who are fighting for each of us on the front line of the COVID-19 health crisis. Thank you.

To print, download the image below and save it to your desktop to print.

