With the spread of COVID-19, there are people in the Lancaster community who are reaching out to help one another. Meet Eric Perrone, who is distributing grocery items through his business, The Sandwich Factory. Through donations from friends, family and the community Eric Perrone and The Sandwich Factory is making a difference.

Thank you to these local heroes and everyone doing their part to help others during these unprecedented times. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health applauds and shares your commitment to caring for our community. LGHealth.org.

Do you know someone who deserves a Shout Out? Use the form below to submit your nomination.