In 2016, LancasterOnline established the "Dig Out Lancaster County" Facebook page as a way to help connect those who needed help digging out from snowstorms with people who were willing to help.

The page, which has more than 900 members, has been very active in the past few days as a result of the snowfall received in Lancaster County.

Reader Jennifer Deleissio contacted LNP + LancasterOnline to shine a positive light on several of the volunteers who are going above and beyond to help those who need shoveled out.

"They deserve a shout out and recognition," Deleissio wrote."Maybe others will volunteer when they hear about this. It’s a huge workload for just two people."

Lancaster resident Mike Schmelder and Terre Hill residents Jen Jarvis and Fernando Rosado have been working tirelessly to assist with requests on the "Dig Out Lancaster County" page and the "Terre Hill and Surrounding Areas Neighbors Helping Neighbors" page of which Jarvis is the administrator.

Here is their Shout Out and a thank you from those they have helped.