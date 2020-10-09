Trick-or-What? Pandemic Halloween is a mixed bag all around

This 2017 photo released by Charles Fremont shows a home decorated for Halloween in Webster Groves, Mo. On a typical Halloween in the St. Louis suburb, neighbors go all out to decorate their houses and yards with spooky skeletons, tombstones and jack-o'-lanterns as up to 1,000 people pack the blocked-off street to carry on an old tradition: Tell a joke, get a treat. This Halloween is going to be vastly different for many. Parents and governments are weighing whether door-to-door trick-or-treating can safely happen.

 Charles Fremont

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) released its Halloween and holiday guidelines, suggesting changes and alternatives to many holiday traditions.

The CDC advises all people to wear a mask on Halloween during trick-or-treat events, including both trick-or-treaters and those giving out candy.

It's not recommended that one wears a mask underneath a Halloween mask, as that could make it difficult to breathe, according to the CDC. 

A Halloween mask is not a substitution for a cloth mask, as the material is often too thin and there are too many gaps for air to escape, says the CDC.

Instead, a Halloween-printed cloth mask is recommended.

The CDC recognizes trick-or-treating as a high-risk activity for this year, as it offers many opportunities for transmission of COVID-19. 

Nearly every Lancaster County city, borough and municipality is hosting some form of trick-or-treating this year, however - most of which happening on Oct. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

