The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) released its Halloween and holiday guidelines, suggesting changes and alternatives to many holiday traditions.

The CDC advises all people to wear a mask on Halloween during trick-or-treat events, including both trick-or-treaters and those giving out candy.

It's not recommended that one wears a mask underneath a Halloween mask, as that could make it difficult to breathe, according to the CDC.

A Halloween mask is not a substitution for a cloth mask, as the material is often too thin and there are too many gaps for air to escape, says the CDC.

Instead, a Halloween-printed cloth mask is recommended.

The CDC recognizes trick-or-treating as a high-risk activity for this year, as it offers many opportunities for transmission of COVID-19.

Nearly every Lancaster County city, borough and municipality is hosting some form of trick-or-treating this year, however - most of which happening on Oct. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

