Medicare generally doesn’t cover dental, vision and hearing care, and that can be a big problem for some seniors, an East Hempfield Township man told a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday.

Brian Long, 76, is familiar with the issue because of his role as Lancaster, Lebanon and Berks county coordinator for the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources.

Long told the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging that Medicare not covering such care makes it difficult to help the many seniors who have hearing or vision loss or dental issues.

“A 76-year old woman I know lives on minimum Social Security and needs cataract surgery,” he said, noting that Medicare won’t cover the surgery and she can’t afford it.

He added that the woman “is fearful of surgery because she plays piano for several churches and doesn’t want to have to miss the services that pay $50 a week.”

Long also said dental, hearing or vision problems can keep people from socializing, exercising and doing other things that have been shown to help long-term health.

Medicare Advantage plans can offer benefits original Medicare doesn’t, include vision, hearing or dental coverage.

But big holes remain. For example, the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation found that about two-thirds of Medicare enrollees don’t have dental coverage.

Legislative efforts

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who invited Long to testify, has a proposal to expand Medicaid coverage. According to his office, there have been piecemeal proposals in the past but his is the first in the senate to propose a basic benefit for all three services.

”If Congress is able to reduce the price of prescription drugs, the House has floated the idea of using the savings to expand Medicare to cover these benefits,” his office said.

There’s not a specific cost estimate for Casey’s bill, but a 2018 study commissioned by the American Dental Association estimated that adding comprehensive dental coverage to Medicare would cost about $32.3 billion and increase enrollees’ Part B premiums by $14.50 a month.

However, his office noted that some academic studies suggest that such coverage could save the health care system money by treating minor issues before they develop into serious problems.

Watch the hearing

The link is here.

Long's testimony runs from about 51:25-56:40, and then he answers some questions later in the hearing.