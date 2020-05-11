Should Lancaster County defy Gov. Wolf and partially reopen Friday? Residents are divided

Enjoying a takeout beverage Sunday outside Dosie Dough in Lititz, Jamie Ulrich, 56, gave a thumbs up to the news that Lancaster County political leaders may defy Gov. Tom Wolf and allow the local economy to partially restart this Friday.

But some, including Emily Krum, 28, relaxing in Musser Park in Lancaster, said she thinks Lancaster County should not rush ahead of the governor’s guidelines. And yet others aren’t sure what the right decision is.

Given the disparate impact of COVID-19 on workplaces and population groups here and insufficient testing to know how prevalent the coronavirus is, it’s not surprising that public opinion appears to be all over the map, judging from an unscientific sample of people on Mother’s Day.

“I think they should have opened up a long time ago,” said Ulrich, of Brickerville, who said he has suffered a salary cut. “You can’t take people who are perfectly healthy and disrupt their lives because you’re scared of something that’s got less than a half-percent death rate.”

(The United States has reported COVID-19 deaths at a rate of 234 per 1 million people, according to the Associated Press.)

Krum has a different view, fearing that a partial reopening May 15 risks a second surge of infections.

“I believe that we should do whatever we can to keep everyone safe, and if that’s staying closed, then that is what we should do,” Krum said. “The more we … listen to the orders of the governor, the more we would have a successful outcome.”

‘I’m going crazy’

Even within families, views differ. Sally Breakstone, 65, a retiree who lives in Manheim Township, was walking dogs with her son, Jeremy, who attends college in Rhode Island. Breakstone said partial reopening May 15 could make people complacent and cause another surge. Medical experts must be listened to, she said.

“If they say, ‘I see no problem whatsoever,’ that would make me comfortable,” she said.

But Jeremy favors a reopening before Memorial Day.

“If our medical system is not being overwhelmed, not that I want people to get the virus, but I think we need to start resuming whatever the new normal is,” he said.

Out of work at a pizza shop since mid-March, Robert Valcarcel, 51, of Lancaster city, said reopening Friday is “the right time.”

“I’m going crazy,” he said at Musser Park. “I want to get back to work. I want to get back to normal.”

But Charles Klein, a pharmacist from Manheim Township, called it “irresponsible” for the county commissioners to defy the governor, pointing to a dearth of protective equipment and disinfectant for public use.

“It’s a time where we should be following science-based data,” Klein said, “and I think that they’re (county leadership) just making it very political.”

Gina Yoder of Lititz said she’d like to see the data before concurring with local leaders.

Her son, Kyle, 24, who returned home from Manhattan, in part because of the pandemic, said he needs more information to decide the best course of action.

“What we’re in right now is a weird and unique situation, and so I think trying to do anything is sort of experimenting,” he said.