Should City Council consider relaxing some of the strict standards applied by Lancaster’s Historical Architectural Review Board?

Council President James Reichenbach has broached the possibility before, and he raised it again Tuesday after council overturned a HARB recommendation for the second time in three months.

The question at hand was whether synthetic material rather than wood could be used for siding on a third-floor dormer at 316 W. Chestnut St.

The HARB, which reviews proposed exterior changes in certain defined historic areas, said no. It follows federal standards for historic preservation, and they require original materials to be maintained.

The HARB must apply its standards consistently and without exception, member Kathleen Peck told council: “Had we recommended approval, we would not have upheld our duty.”

On July 9, however, the council overruled the HARB and OK’d synthetic materials for two dormers at 204 E. King St. It made the same decision Tuesday for 316 W. Chestnut St., by a 5-1 vote.

Reichenbach acknowledged the HARB had acted appropriately in recommending denial but said, in his view, the property’s historic integrity won’t suffer “in the least.”

And since the council shouldn’t be in the position of routinely overturning HARB decisions, it’s probably time to have “a bigger conversation” about HARB regulations, he and Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joel Zeiset of contracting firm Eby Exteriors, speaking on behalf of 316 W. Chestnut St. owner Scott Gardner, told the council the synthetic product looks like wood but is more durable.

It has been approved in a number of historic areas that are typically hostile to synthetic substitutes, including Mystic, Connecticut, and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Besides the HARB, the city has a Historical Commission, which pursues a similar mission, evaluating projects for impact on the streetscape in a district that covers a majority of the city.