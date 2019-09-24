Lancaster County is home to approximately 38,000 of the state’s nearly 1 million private wells, according to the Pennsylvania Geological Survey.
LNP/LancasterOnline reported Sunday on well water testing in Lancaster County. You can read the full story by clicking here, but excerpts follow.
"Private water wells are often thought of as less expensive than being on a public water system because homeowners do not receive regular bills for each gallon of water they use. That’s because the EPA does not regulate how private water supplies are constructed and it doesn’t mandate monitoring or testing of the water that comes from these sources.
"Most states have established their own standards for private water wells, according to Fetter, who added most states also have started regulating the construction of new water wells.
"The only states without regulations are Alaska and Pennsylvania, she said."
As part of the story, LNP/LancasterOnline staffers collected water samples from 18 private wells and had them tested. You can find the results here, but eight wells tested above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's maximum allowed contamination levels for nitrates; seven tested positive for total coliform bacteria; one tested positive for E. coli bacteria.
Commenters quickly weighed in on Facebook on Sunday morning regarding the lack of government regulation. Of the 133 commenters (as of Monday afternoon), the majority were against government regulation of private wells.
Here is a sampling of the comments. You can join in the conversation here.
In favor of oversight/regulations:
"Please read the entire article. This was to have people with wells realize that we have no regs and the state should adopt rules for compliance. I test well water everyday and the results would shock most people. Wells do need regulations as a measure to protect our health!" Jason Myers
"Aquifers are interconnected for hundreds of miles around. You may be a very good neighbor but there are countless examples of bad neighbors polluting aquifers. Also without regulations, if you do find something in your bi yearly testing, there’s almost nothing you can do about it. ... also since there are no regulations on well construction, improperly constructed wells can pollute the aquifer impacting everyone around you." Eric Stapler
"Township keeps track when to pump out drain field sewer this would be good thing to keep track of water issues." Patricia Phillips
"Wells are well (no pun) regulated in Chester County. You have to run a gauntlet of red tape to drill a well, and to put in septic (distance from any well) and to sell you have to have the water tested. Wells are safer the municipal systems, by far." William Shaw
"I think that should be county control. At the very least is have a mandatory yearly water test to insure the water is safe. With all the crap that is legally and illegally buried that could possibly contaminate the ground water." Jeff Smejkal
"What about the liquid manure Krider farms spray on the ground year around? That is pollution in our well water. Let alone the road damage from their truck and tractor traffic. Home owners are not the ones putting liquid manure on the ground seeping into the aquifer. Why do we have signs along the road letting us know where the boundary of the aquifer is? So the farms know where to spray their pollution? How about a ban on spraying pollution ( liquid manure) above aquifers?" Matt Weaver
"I can tell by the comments no one read the article. They’re talking about regulating what’s in the water. 3x higher nitrate levels and bacteria than public water because it’s not regulated or tested. Keep sippin your well water ... Lancaster county... where people are actually mad that the government wants you to have clean water 😂😂😂" Katie Ravert-Gardner
Against oversight/regulations:
"The state can keep there [sic] nose out of my well." Jim Wiker
"Leave my well alone and no way in hell I would pay 15,000-40,000 to have public water. They want to run public water because 'wells are bad' they can pay for it. I live outside the city for a reason. Public water not my choice, if I wanted to drink and bathe in chlorinated water, I’ll buy a pool." Jaime Bower Ambrose
"I paid to install my well I pay to maintain my well I don’t need any help thanks." Ben Witmer Jr
"Private wells are just that, PRIVATE!!! We paid to have them drilled." James E Huber
"You mean the state government isn't sticking it's not into ALL aspects of private life? That is to be commended." Brian Hendricks
"Why not move in the other direction and start removing regulations on more things instead?" Bill Cyrus
"Government wanting their hand in your business. We are good without them!" Amanda H Concilio Leonard
"They want money. I see a 'WELL' taxes in the horizon." Nathan Colon
"Another way for our crooked government to get more money from homeowners!!" Thelma Irvin Crawford
"Keep your hands off of my clean non toxic drinking water" Jimmy Wiz
"One more the government wants to control." Cindylou Eachus
"Do we really want the government to control everything we do?" Travis Robinson
"Stay away from my spring" John Nye
Test your wells, but don’t let the government get involved:
"Or... The government could put out notices that say 'your water should meet these parameters for your safety and health. We suggest you get your water tested yearly.' We don't need the government regulating everything. That's why we, as a country, are neck deep in debt." Brian Hendricks
"The point of the article mostly is, ‘get your well water tested’, which is a good idea. And it cost me like $50 when I bought my house so it won’t break the bank. ... I see no reason for the government to get its nose into this business, it’s easy and cheap as it is already if you decide to do it." Steve Summers
"On one hand, this is ridiculous. On the other hand, you don’t own the resources underground. That would include water. I don’t know what kinds of regulations would be needed after the well has been dug. Upkeep?" Chris Sweitzer
"Whether you have public, well water, or bottled water there are no guarantees of what you are drinking. One can buy a water tester from about $19+ to determine what may be in your drinking water." Marie Stutz
"There’s nothing stopping someone from getting their well checked if they are concerned about the water quality. If they aren’t concerned then why does anyone else need to be?" Jeremy Weaver