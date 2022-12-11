Two people were wounded in a shooting on Sunday night that apparently led to an armed standoff with police in a Lancaster city backyard, ultimately with a third person taken to an ambulance in a stretcher.

The two were found shot around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of East Liberty Street and were taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, police said.

About four or five shots were fired before police arrived just before 8 p.m., with at least six more heard after.

By 9 p.m., police with long guns were focused on the 400 block of Ross Street in what appeared to be a standoff. Multiple officers surrounded a home at 409 E. Ross St., with additional police stationed about a block away near Shippen Street. Around 10 p.m., police launched a drone in the area.

At around 10:45 p.m., a person was taken on a stretcher to an ambulance, which left the scene without using its sirens. The drone landed, and officers were seen packing up gear.

Several ambulances were initially called to the scene, and one left the area with sirens on just after 8 p.m. The original medical dispatch was to East Liberty and North Shippen. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said at around 8:40 p.m. that his office had not been called to the scene. The Lancaster police desk sergeant on duty referred calls to Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, police spokesman. Efforts to reach Stoltzfus have been unsuccessful.

Lancaster County EMA tweeted around 10 p.m. that residents in the following areas of Lancaster city should shelter in place:

- 400 block of East Ross Street

- 800 block of North Plum Street

- 900 block of North Plum Street

‼️‼️EMERGENCY ALERT: SHELTER IN PLACE FOR: 400 BLOCK OF E. ROSS ST. 800 & 900 BLOCK OF N. PLUM ST.Read photo for more info. pic.twitter.com/IECAG7dgpd — Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency (@LanCoEMA) December 12, 2022

Police have also blocked off the following street for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and ask the public to avoid the area:

- Ice Avenue at North Ann Street

- East Ross Street at North Ann Street

- North Plum Street at Rock Street

- North Plum Street at East Liberty Street

- North Shippen Street at East Ross Street

- North Shippen Street at Ice Avenue

People in the area say the initial gunfire happened in the area of the Hubley Private Social Club. Officers were also putting up crime tape in the area of Plum Street and Ice Avenue.

Chad Burgess, who lives three doors down from the residence where police were gathered, said the area is quiet and normally doesn't see a lot of crime.

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood," he said. "I’ve lived here 25 years and never seen anything like this."

Recent shootings in Lancaster city, Columbia

On Friday night, 30-year-old James Jeffery Diggs of Lititz was fatally shot and a boy was injured in the area of Ruby and Fourth streets in Lancaster. It was the fourth fatal shooting in less than two weeks in Lancaster County, and the third in the city.

Luis Oscar Sanchez, a father of two, died of his injuries at a local hospital after someone shot him while he was having a night out at Prince of Subs on South Prince Street on Monday, Nov. 28. Security guard Chris Johnson of Lancaster was wounded.

Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster, who previously spent time in prison for gun and drug offenses, was found shot to death in a city alleyway on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around the same time, Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, was shot and killed as he sat in a car in a residential Columbia neighborhood. Another man was wounded.

With suspects still at large in all three of those shootings, the district attorney said Thursday that the general public is likely not in danger. Investigators have not said if those shootings – two in Lancaster city and one in Columbia – are connected in some way or what the motives are, and District Attorney Heather Adams declined to give specific comment on any of the cases, citing the active investigations.

Friday's death was the fourth homicide in the city this year, and the ninth in the county according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Fourteen people died by homicide in 2021 in Lancaster County, up slightly from 13 in 2020. Of 2021's homicides, five happened in Lancaster city − of 2020's, four were in the city.

Since 2000, the county has averaged about a dozen homicides a year.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as information becomes available.